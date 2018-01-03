Red Bulls trade Kljestan to Orlando City for 2 players

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls have traded midfielder Sacha Kljestan and $150,000 in targeted allocation money to Orlando City SC for forward Carlos Rivas and centre back Tommy Redding.

The Red Bulls announced the trade of their captain Wednesday. Kljestan helped New York to the Supporters' Shield and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2015, with eight goals and 14 assists in 33 appearances

Kljestan set a franchise single-season record with 20 assists this past season. The Red Bulls reached the U.S. Open Cup Final and appeared in the MLS playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch says Kljestan should be considered a club legend who left a lasting impression.