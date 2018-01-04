AP source: Dolphins hire Washburn as offensive line coach
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have hired a former Chicago Bears assistant for the second time this week, giving Jeremiah Washburn the job of offensive line coach.
The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Dolphins had not announced the hiring.
Washburn was the Dolphins' assistant offensive line coach in 2016, and the Bears' offensive line coach in 2017. He has 16 years of coaching experience in the NFL.
The Dolphins earlier added former Bears offensive
Washburn succeeds Chris Foerster, who resigned in October after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting lines of white powder.
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine