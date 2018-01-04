Bears interview Vikings DC Edwards for coaching job
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears say they have interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive
The 50-year-old Edwards has coached 28 seasons — 20 in the NFL — and has been Minnesota's defensive
The interview with Edwards in Minnesota on Thursday was the Bears' second since they fired John Fox this week. Chicago also met with defensive
Fox was let go after posting a 14-34 record in three years and a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second-lowest in franchise history. The Bears were 5-11 this past season.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL