Bills-Jaguars Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Both franchises partying like it's 1999: Bills in playoffs for first time since then, and Jaguars hosting first post-season game since same season. ... Bills won three of last four in regular season, eked into playoffs when Bengals stunned Ravens by scoring on fourth-down pass in final minute. ... Bills snapped longest playoff drought in North America's four major professional sports. Buffalo's 17-year playoff drought is tied for fifth longest in NFL history and longest since NFL-AFL merger in 1970. ... Bills' last playoff game was Music City Miracle, in which Tennessee scored go-ahead touchdown on kickoff return lateral in final seconds to win 22-16. ... Bills haven't won post-season game since beating Miami in 1995. Buffalo is 0-3 since. ... Bills RB LeSean McCoy uncertain to play because of sprained right ankle. He accounts for 32.7 per cent of team's yards and scored eight of offence's 28 touchdowns. ... Jaguars have lost two straight. ... Jaguars' Doug Marrone facing former team in first playoff game as head coach. Marrone opted out of contract with Buffalo in December 2014 and walked away with $4 million. Departure angered Bills fans and befuddled players and executives. ... Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus also faces former team. Bills traded 340-pound run stopper to Jacksonville in late October for sixth-round draft pick that improved to fifth when Jags made playoffs. ... TE Marcedes Lewis is only holdover from Jacksonville's last playoff game in 2008. ... LT Cam Robinson (abdomen) and DT Abry Jones (back) expected to return after missing regular-season finale. Leading WR Marqise Lee has high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss last week's game, but is preparing to play. "In my head I'm going, so I'm just going to put it like that," Lee said. "I'm getting it right." ... Jaguars have 11 players with post-season experience, seven fewer than Bills. ... Jaguars sold out entire ticket allotment in hours and then asked NFL and sponsors for permission to remove four tarps covering four sections of seats in upper deck. Both agreed, creating 3,501 more seats. Additional seating increased capacity at EverBank Field to 67,932.