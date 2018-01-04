Brazil's Bellucci gets 5-month ban for doping

SAO PAULO — Brazilian tennis player Thomaz Bellucci says he has been given a five-month suspension for doping.

The 30-year-old Bellucci, who reached a career high of 21 in the rankings in 2010, said in a statement Thursday that a sample he provided last July at the Swedish Open at Bastad tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which can mask other substances.

Bellucci said the positive test was the result of a contaminated vitamin supplement.

He said "I could never imagine that a multivitamin made by a pharmacy could suffer crossed contamination in minimal amounts. I always took care and respected the rules."

Bellucci, who is currently ranked 112th, has not played since August.