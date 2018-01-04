Burke has two goals, assist to lead Warriors to 6-3 WHL win over Rebels

Brayden Burke had two goals and an assist to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 6-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday night.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Ryan Peckford, Tristyn DeRoose and Vince Loschiavo had the other goals for Moose Jaw (31-6-1-2). Brody Willms stopped 18 shots in goal.

Dawson Barteaux, Mason McCarty and Chris Douglas scored for the hometown Rebels (10-20-6-2), who got a 63-save performance from goaltender Riley Lamb.

Pats 3 Wheat Kings 2

At Regina, Jared Legien led the way for the Pats (20-18-3-0) with two goals and an assist. Matt Bradley also scored for the winners and Tyler Brown stopped 28 shots. Logan Thompson made 58 saves for Brandon (25-12-0-1) as Zach Wytinck and Ty Lewis accounted for the Wheat Kings' scoring.

Broncos 5 Ice 3

At Swift Current, Sask., Kaden Elder scored twice to lead the Broncos (27-10-2-0). Matteo Genarro, Sahvan Khaira and Max Patterson had the other goals while Logan Flodell stopped 30 shots. Brad Ginnell, Cameron Hausinger and Alec Baer replied for Kootenay (18-19-3-0).

Hitmen 4 Tigers 3 (OT)

At Calgary, Riley Stotts' overtime goal earned the Hitmen (12-20-5-1) the win. Jacob Stukel, Mark Kastelic and Hunter Campbell had the other. Max Gerlach, David Quenneville and Mark Rassell replied for Medicine Hat (21-15-3-0).

Giants 4 Oil Kings 3 (SO)

At Edmonton, Tyler Benson scored in the seventh round of the shootout to earn Vancouver (21-14-3-2) the win. Tyler Benson scored in regulation as well as in the shootout for the winners. Colton Kehler had a shootout goal for the Oil Kings (10-22-4-2).

Rockets 5 Americans 4