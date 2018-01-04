Sports

Closing arguments to continue today at Lac-Megantic criminal-negligence trial

Closing arguments will continue in Quebec today at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Megantic rail disaster that killed 47 people. Traffic controller Richard Labrie leaves the courtroom during a break on the second day of jury selection, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Sherbrooke, Que. Three ex-railway employees - train driver Thomas Harding, and Jean Demaitre, manager of train operations and Labrie - face 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death stemming from the 2013 railway crash in Lac Megantic Quebec that killed 47 people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Closing arguments will continue in Quebec today at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Megantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.

The Crown summed up its case Wednesday and lawyers for two of the three accused are expected to do likewise in a Sherbrooke courtroom beginning this morning.

The lawyer for the third accused will likely address the jury Friday.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil from the United States derailed in Lac-Megantic and exploded, killing the 47 and destroying part of the downtown core.

Tom Harding and former colleagues Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre are each facing one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The defence called no witnesses at the trial.

 

