Danish man jailed for 2 years after jet ski crash killed 2
COPENHAGEN — A Danish court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to two years in jail for aggravated manslaughter after crashing his jet ski into a boat, killing two American students in 2016 in Copenhagen.
The Copenhagen City Court said Thursday the Danish man, who was not immediately identified, fled after the fatal crash on May 6, 2016, to a suburban
A license to ride a jet ski has become mandatory in Demark following the crash. The government has called for some identification of jet skis, like a registration plate.