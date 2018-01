PHILADELPHIA — The New York Islanders have signed defenceman Scott Mayfield to a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

The deal announced Thursday has an average annual value of $1.45 million, according to Newsday.

The 25-year-old Mayfield has two goals and eight assists in a career-high 29 games this season. He led the team with 35 penalty minutes before Thursday night's game at Philadelphia.