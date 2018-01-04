Lazor gets chance to resurrect Bengals' league-worst offence
CINCINNATI — When Bill Lazor looks at the Bengals' playbook, he sees the imprint of three
Coach Marvin Lewis' first big decision after getting another contract extension was offering Lazor the chance to stay as
Andy Dalton and A.J. Green will be back, along with running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard. The playbook could be noticeably different — Lazor said some things need to be done "totally differently."
"There are times when each of us, in order to grow, need to be pushed and need to be made uncomfortable," Lazor said. "Andy wants to be great, so he'll accept that challenge if we make him uncomfortable at times."
Dalton has worked with four offensive
Jay Gruden helped Dalton and Green get grounded as rookies in 2011, the start of five straight
Ken Zampese was elevated when Jackson went to the Browns after the 2015 season, and he took the West Coast
Now Lazor gets to analyze the
"If I look at the call sheet of what the plays are called here, I'd probably see things that were brought from three different
His biggest challenge will be restoring a comfort level on the
"We just have to be consistent," Dalton said. "Everybody's got to be on the same page. That's what the
Much of the focus will be on the line, which lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency a year ago. They were replaced with inexperienced tackles who struggled — the running backs found few holes and Dalton was running to avoid the rush much of the time. Line coach Paul Alexander was let go on Wednesday.
Getting the line fixed is the top priority. Until the running backs get more room and Dalton gets more time, the
"We have an amazing group of threats at wide receiver, and we have to capitalize on that," Lewis said. "We have to get our quarterback to be the guy we expect him to be day-in and day-out, and lead the football team that way. That means we have to keep him from getting jostled around."
