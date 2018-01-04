Leishman opens with a 67 to lead at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Coming off his best year, Marc Leishman got off to an ideal start in 2018 with eight birdies and a 6-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Leishman ran off four straight birdies around the turn and holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole. He was one shot ahead of Brian Harman and Jhonattan Vegas in strong wind on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Rickie Fowler overcame a double bogey on the 13th hole with two straight birdies and an eagle on the final hole. He shot 69, along with Dustin Johnson and Si Woo Kim.