New Mexico ski resort plans forest restoration work
RUIDOSO, N.M. — Federal forest officials are considering a proposal by a ski resort in southern New Mexico to remove trees killed by a 2012 wildfire to reduce fuels in the area and mitigate possible risks to visitors and staff.
The Smokey Bear Ranger District is seeking public comments on the proposal for restoration work at Ski Apache.
The focus is on a parcel near Alto that includes steep slopes. Officials say the equipment and technology needed to work on such challenging terrain is now available.
As part of the proposal, dead timber would be removed, piled and burned. Portions of green forest in the project area would be treated by removing dead trees and thinned lightly to remove some small-diameter trees.
Seeding and replanting would be done on a few dozen acres.
