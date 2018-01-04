Sports

Panthers-Bruins game postponed due to severe winter weather

Pedestrians cross the street in downtown Boston, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. A massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — The NHL has postponed Thursday night's matchup between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins because of the severe winter storm impacting Boston and the surrounding area.

The date and time of the rescheduled game will be announced later.

The Bruins say tickets issued for Thursday's game will be valid for the makeup game.

