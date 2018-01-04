Panthers-Bruins game postponed due to severe winter weather
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BOSTON — The NHL has postponed Thursday night's matchup between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins because of the severe winter storm impacting Boston and the surrounding area.
The date and time of the rescheduled game will be announced later.
The Bruins say tickets issued for Thursday's game will be valid for the makeup game.
___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Johanna Schneller: It's an ugly beginning for Netflix's The End of the F***ing World
-
Canadian actress Ellen Page marries New York dance teacher Emma Portner
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
Fed-up passenger tired of waiting to disembark climbs onto wing through emergency exit