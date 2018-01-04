Stastny, Steen score to lift Blues over Golden Knights 2-1

ST. LOUIS — Paul Stastny broke a third-period tie with his eighth goal of the season, Carter Hutton continued his hot play in goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Thursday night.

Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, who won their third straight. Hutton made 32 saves, including two tough stops early in the third while the game was tied.

Hutton, making his third straight start, earned his eighth win of the season and is 12-3 in his last 15 starts.

Erik Haula scored for Vegas, which had its NHL expansion record eight-game winning streak snapped. Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves but lost for the first time in six starts.

Stastny's first goal in 12 games gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 5:58 of the third period. Stastny poked in his own rebound after Fleury lost sight of it.

Steen gave the Blues a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. It was his second goal in 23 games and his first non-empty-net goal since Nov. 16 at Edmonton.

The tally also tied Steen with Keith Tkachuk for eighth on the Blues' career points list with 427.

Fleury kept Vegas within a goal by making several saves during a prolonged flurry by Steen's line early in the second period.

Haula tied it on a one-timer from James Neal midway through the second. A check from former Blue David Perron created the turnover that led to the Vegas goal.

Hutton kept the game tied with a glove save on Neal early in the third period. He then ranged way out of the crease to stall Jonathan Marchessault's potential breakaway.

NOTES: This was the first-ever meeting between the Blues and the Golden Knights at Scottrade Center. ... The Golden Knights signed Marchessault to a six-year contract extension worth $30 million on Wednesday. ... The Golden Knights scratched C Ryan Carpenter, L Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and D Brad Hunt. ... The Blues scratched R Chris Thorburn, D Vince Dunn and C Oskar Sundqvist.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Play at Chicago on Friday night.

Blues: Play at Philadelphia on Saturday.

