Torino fires Mihajlovic after Cup loss to Juventus

TURIN, Italy — Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been fired, a day after his team was eliminated from the Italian Cup with a derby defeat to Juventus.

Torino announced the decision on its website Thursday, thanking Mihajlovic for his "dedication and passion shown in these 18 months" with the club.

Walter Mazzarri, the former Napoli, Inter Milan and Watford coach, is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Mihajlovic.

Torino has won just one of its last eight Serie A matches and is 10th in the 20-team league. Ten draws in 19 matches played a role in Mihajlovic's downfall.

Mihajlovic was sent off for protesting a presumed foul on the build-up to Juventus' second goal in a 2-0 loss in the Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

It's the fourth firing of Mihajlovic's career, having also been dismissed by Bologna, Fiorentina and AC Milan.

Coincidentally, it was also a loss to Juventus that prompted Mihajlovic's firing by Milan in April 2016.

Mihajlovic was hired by Torino in May 2016 and led the club to a ninth-place finish last season.