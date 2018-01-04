Verona given suspended sentence for racist chants at Matuidi
MILAN — Racist chanting has resulted in Hellas Verona being given a suspended one-year sentence for a partial stadium closure.
The league judge says that Verona supporters aimed the chants at Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi for 10 seconds early in Juve's 3-1 Serie A win on Saturday — in which Matuidi scored the first goal.
The ban was suspended since it was Verona's first
Verona was also fined 20,000 euros ($24,000).
Matuidi was born in France to an Angolan father and a Congolese mother. He plays for France's national team.