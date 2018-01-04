Wednesday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Detroit 2 Ottawa 1 (OT)
Chicago 5 NY Rangers 2
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Binghamton 2 (SO)
Toronto 5 Laval 2
W-B/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)
Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 2
Chicago 5 Cleveland 3
Bakersfield 4 San Antonio 0
San Diego 4 Texas 3
---
NBA
Toronto 124 Chicago 115
Houston 116 Orlando 98
Philadelphia 112 San Antonio 106
Washington 121 New York 103
Brooklyn 98 Minnesota 97
Miami 111 Detroit 104
Boston 102 Cleveland 88
Milwaukee 122 Indiana 101
Golden State 125 Dallas 122
Denver 134 Phoenix 111
New Orleans 108 Utah 98
Oklahoma City 133 L.A. Lakers 96
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia Power bringing in 1,000 people for biggest storm preparation in company history
-
-
Snowfall, rain warnings issued for Halifax, lengthy power outages possible
-
Johanna Schneller: It's an ugly beginning for Netflix's The End of the F***ing World