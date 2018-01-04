Sports

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Detroit 2 Ottawa 1 (OT)

Chicago 5 NY Rangers 2

---

AHL

Belleville 3 Binghamton 2 (SO)

Toronto 5 Laval 2

W-B/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)

Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 2

Chicago 5 Cleveland 3

Bakersfield 4 San Antonio 0

San Diego 4 Texas 3

---

NBA

Toronto 124 Chicago 115

Houston 116 Orlando 98

Philadelphia 112 San Antonio 106

Washington 121 New York 103

Brooklyn 98 Minnesota 97

Miami 111 Detroit 104

Boston 102 Cleveland 88

Milwaukee 122 Indiana 101

Golden State 125 Dallas 122

Denver 134 Phoenix 111

New Orleans 108 Utah 98

Oklahoma City 133 L.A. Lakers 96

---

