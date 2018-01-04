Westbrook, Thunder roll to 133-96 win over skidding Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a successful return home and rookie Terrance Ferguson scored 24 in his first career start as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Lakers 133-96 on Wednesday night, handing Los Angeles its eighth consecutive defeat.
Paul George also scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony added 21 for the Thunder to complement Westbrook, who was born in Long Beach and went to college at UCLA.
The Lakers were led by rookie Kyle Zuzma's 18 points. The Lakers shot just 41.3
Ferguson skipped college to play professionally for one year in Australia. He connected on nine of 12 shots, and the 24 points easily surpassed his previous career high of seven.
The Lakers jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, but were caught at 26-all by the end of the period.
The Thunder took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Lakers 37-18 as George had 13 points in the period.
TIP-INS
Thunder: Despite the additions of George and Anthony this season, Westbrook leads the team in points, rebounds and assists. Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said Westbrook is no longer the young player who came up with Kevin Durant trying to establish himself. "He is always trying to do what's best for the team. He didn't shoot the ball particularly well early (this season)," Donovan said. "He puts a tremendous about of responsibility and ownership on himself as a point guard — that it's his job to get those guys involved. He was trying to get those guys involved."
Lakers: Julius Randle, thought somewhat undersized as a 6-foot-9 power forward, started his fourth consecutive game at
UP NEXT
Thunder: Play at Staples Center again Thursday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers.
Lakers: Play the middle game of their three-game homestand Friday against Charlotte.
