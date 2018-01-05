Arsenal manager Wenger banned from touchline for 3 games
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The English Football Association has banned Arsene Wenger from the touchline for three games after the Arsenal manager accepted he was abusive when questioning the integrity of a referee.
Wenger's outburst followed a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Wenger was incensed at Calum Chambers being penalized for a handball and West Brom converting the resulting penalty to equalize.
Following a regulatory commission hearing, the FA said Wenger "admitted that his language and
Wenger was also fined 40,000 pounds ($54,200).