Bears interview Vikings OC Shurmur for coaching job
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Minnesota Vikings offensive
Shurmur could be a strong candidate considering the Vikings have an effective
The Bears are looking to get the most out of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Shurmur helped journeyman Case Keenum emerge as one of the league's top quarterbacks after Bradford went down.
Shurmur was 9-23 as the Cleveland Browns' coach from 2011-12. He returned for a second stint as Philadelphia's offensive
The Bears were meeting with Shurmur in Minnesota on Friday, one day after interviewing Vikings defensive
The Bears fired John Fox after a 14-34 record in three years and a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second-lowest in franchise history. The Bears were 5-11 this season.
