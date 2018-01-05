Canadian rugby sevens team finally reunited with its luggage in Uruguay

Canada's developmental Maple Leafs rugby sevens team has endured a challenging week ahead of the Punta Del Este Sevens tournament in Uruguay.

The squad, which includes Montreal Alouettes defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, lost 17 bags en route to South America.

All but three bags arrived Thursday evening but the players had no training gear, equipment or change of clothes from Monday through Thursday.

Sevens coach Damian McGrath, who is back home preparing the senior team for the Sydney Sevens later this month, said the airline had no idea what had happened to the luggage but insisted it was not at fault.

McGrath's assistant Lee Douglas is in charge of the squad in Uruguay.

The Maple Leafs open Saturday against Colombia before facing Ireland and Argentina.