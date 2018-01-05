Chelsea close to signing Ross Barkley from Everton

LONDON — Chelsea is close to signing England midfielder Ross Barkley from Everton.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says Barkley "has good prospects for Chelsea" and that "the club decided for this investment also for his contract."

Barkley, who nearly joined Chelsea on the final day of the summer transfer window in August, is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season. He has not played this season because of a hamstring injury.

Conte said Friday "in case this player signs for the club, we must have great patience. We have to hope to recover him very quickly, to try to help us for the rest of the season."