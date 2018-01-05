Cousins ready for waiting game with Redskins this off-season

VIENNA, Va. — Kirk Cousins says he is likely to wait until March for any possible negotiations with the Washington Redskins, indicating he would first make the team decide whether to apply a transition or franchise tag on him for the third year in a row.

Appearing at a fan forum aired live on 106.7 The Fan, the local radio station on which the quarterback makes weekly regular-season appearances, Cousins said Friday he believes the Redskins are "all in" on trying to sign him to a long-term contract. He said his agent counselled him to decline the team's attempt to reach a lengthy deal late in the 2015 season, Cousins' first as a starter.

Cousins also said Friday he was bothered by coach Jay Gruden's tepid assessment of the QB at a season-ending news conference this week.

