Dominant, unselfish Vikings defence is Super Bowl ready
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — No team in the NFL this season allowed fewer points or yards than the Minnesota Vikings, putting them in better position than any of their competitors to prove that old "
For the first time since the famed Purple People Eaters defensive line played in, and lost, four Super Bowls throughout the 1970s, the Vikings have a legitimate title contender with a dominant
"These last few weeks we've played really, really well. Defensively, we have a lot of good players. They understand this system and what their responsibility is, and they play very, very hard," coach Mike Zimmer said. "They've got this little edge on them right now that they don't want to give an inch."
Zimmer's assessment came after the 23-10 victory over Chicago in the final regular-season game, in which the only Bears touchdown came on a trick punt return. Chicago ran 11 plays from the 10-yard line or closer in the fourth quarter and failed to cross the goal line.
The week before that, the Vikings defeated injury-depleted Green Bay 16-0 for their first shutout of the Packers in 46 years. In the game prior to that, they beat Cincinnati 34-7 with the only touchdown by the Bengals coming midway through the fourth quarter against Vikings backups on a 23-yard drive set up by an interception.
Tally that all up, and Minnesota's starting
"The thing about our
Robison is the longest-tenured player on the team, the only one remaining from 2009 when Brett Favre's age-40 renaissance carried the Vikings to the NFC championship game. The
The Vikings would not have finished 13-3 and earned a first-round bye without a productive
The Vikings were second in the league in both rushing and passing yards allowed, so there's not one way to attack them that's better than another. Defensive end Everson Griffen, linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were all Pro Bowl picks. Safety Harrison Smith was widely considered one of the biggest snubs, having been given the highest performance grade for any player at any position in the NFL this season by the analytics
"I just think it's the lack of egos. Everybody wants everybody else to succeed. Nobody cares to be the man," Barr said. "We all play together."
Zimmer's scheme is built up front around gap control to stop the run and a synchronized pass rush to pressure the quarterback, rather than giving Griffen or defensive end Danielle Hunter a free-range assignment to chase sacks. Barr and linebacker Eric Kendricks have the side-to-side quickness to be able to limit passing yardage to the running backs from and sprint through the "A'' gaps on either side of the
Disguise is a big part of the success, too, with Zimmer's ability to call a game that keeps the other team uncomfortable about where the rush will come from or how the coverage will be mixed up.
"They're fun to watch," said Thielen, who has a field-level view when he's on the sideline. "The way they fly around. The way that they get to the ball when it seems the team has an easy first down and, boom, they're right there closing the gap and stopping them short."
