Heat guard Dion Waiters seeking second opinion on ankle
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat is pursing a second opinion on his sprained left ankle, which has bothered him for months.
Waiters indicated last month that
Friday's game against New York will be the fifth he has missed since turning the ankle again, and there's no timetable for his return.
Waiters first sprained the ankle on March 17 and hasn't been fully right since. He missed Miami's final 13 games last season because of that sprain, which was a blow to the Heat playoff hopes. Waiters considered surgery last summer, though decided against it in part so he would be ready to start this season.
Waiters is averaging 14.3 points this season for the Heat.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Document' everything: Advocates on how to handle wage-hike shenanigans
-
Halifax police urging caution as ice forms on roads during storm
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
Bodies of elderly couple discovered at rural home after they die in extreme cold