Jaguars WR Marqise Lee questionable against Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee practiced for the first time in three weeks Friday, increasing his chances of playing in a wild-card game against Buffalo.

Lee missed the final two regular-season games after spraining his right ankle. He was limited in his practice Friday, but did enough to please coach Doug Marrone.

Marrone says Lee "looked better than I envisioned."

Lee leads the team in receptions (56) and ranks second in yards (702).

Lee is optimistic about playing against the Bills, saying "just continue to have my head up as far as me playing. If I had to decide, I am going to play until they decide I'm not."

Lee was listed as questionable. Running back T.J. Yeldon (illness) also was questionable on the injury report.

Marrone says Yeldon is "50-50" to play after dealing with a "bug."

___