Leonard, Ginobili each have 21, lead Spurs past Suns, 103-89

SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili each scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat Phoenix 103-89 on Friday night for their ninth straight win at home over the Suns.

Ginobili joined Vince Carter as the only 40-year-old players to score 20 points off the bench. He shot 7 for 10 from the field in setting a season high for points.

The Spurs were without starters LaMarcus Aldridge, who sat out for rest, and an injured Danny Green, but had 15 steals and six blocks against the Suns while shooting 47 per cent .

Devin Booker had 21 points and Marquese Chriss added 12 for Phoenix.

San Antonio went on a 23-6 run after falling behind by eight points two minutes into the second quarter.

Leonard had eight points during the run in his most complete game of the season, especially on the defensive end. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year set a season high with three blocks and tied his season best with four steals.

Leonard ran down Booker from behind to block a layup early in the first quarter and minutes later stepped in front of Tyson Chandler for a steal that led to a breakaway dunk.

The Spurs made their first three shots, including a pair of 3-pointers by Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes, who started for Aldridge and Green.

Forbes finished with 16 points and Pau Gasol added 15.

TIP-INS

Suns: F T.J. Warren did not play after being listed as questionable due to an illness. . Phoenix was also without F Jared Dudley (illness). . The Suns have made a 3-pointer in 1,099 consecutive games since March 29, 2004. It's the second-longest streak in NBA history to Dallas' 1,108 straight from Feb. 27, 1999, to Dec. 12, 2012. . The Spurs have won 12 of the last 13 in the series. Phoenix's last win in San Antonio was Feb. 27, 2013. Jermaine O'Neal had 22 points in the 105-101 victory.

Spurs: Aldridge has missed only two games this season, both for rest. . Green missed his second straight game and seventh overall with tightness in his left groin. . Joffrey Lauvergne exited with 2:56 left in the first half after colliding nose to forehead with Chriss, but returned to the Spurs bench midway through the third quarter. He played seven minutes in the fourth, finishing with three points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.

