Markus Babbel leaves Lucerne after criticizing Swiss club

LUCERNE, Switzerland — Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has left as coach of Swiss club Lucerne two days after saying he did not want his contract renewed at the season's end.

Lucerne officials confirmed Babbel's exit Friday at a news conference to address his criticisms of the club.

In three years as coach, the 45-year-old Babbel led Lucerne to a best finish of third in the 10-team Swiss Super League. His team twice played in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

However, Lucerne entered the mid-season break in ninth place.