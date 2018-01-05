Rain again washes out quarterfinals at WTA's ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Rain has forced the postponement of quarterfinals at the WTA Tour's ASB Classic for the second consecutive day, forcing organizers to move the final from Saturday to Sunday.

Organizers hope to play quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday, when fine weather is forecast after morning showers.

The quarterfinals will include top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki playing American wildcard Sofia Kenin, second-seed Julia Goerges facing Polona Hercog, third-seeded Barbora Strycova against Hsieh Su-wei Hsieh of Taiwan and fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwasnka against American qualifier Sachia Vickery.