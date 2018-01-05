Simon beats top-seeded Cilic in semis of Maharashtra Open

PUNE, India — Gilles Simon recovered from a slow start to beat top-seeded Marin Cilic 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Maharashtra Open semifinals on Friday.

It was the 33-year-old Simon's sixth win out of seven ATP Tour matches against the sixth-ranked Cilic, as the Frenchman looks to win his first title since 2015.

Second-seeded Kevin Anderson survived a scare in the other semifinal before beating fourth-seeded Benoit Paire 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 6-1 in 2 hours and 20 minutes.