Thursday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Buffalo N.Y.
Semifinals
Canada 7 Czech Republic 2
Sweden 4 U.S. 2
---
NHL
Calgary 4 Los Angeles 3
Edmonton 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)
Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 1 (SO)
Toronto 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Islanders 4
Minnesota 6 Buffalo 2
St. Louis 2 Vegas 1
Dallas 4 New Jersey 3
Colorado 2 Columbus 0
Arizona 3 Nashville 2 (OT)
Florida at Boston (postponed)
---
NBA
Golden State 124 Houston 114
Oklahoma City 127 L.A. Clippers 117
---
