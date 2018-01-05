Sports

Thursday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Buffalo N.Y.

Semifinals

Canada 7 Czech Republic 2

Sweden 4 U.S. 2

---

NHL

Calgary 4 Los Angeles 3

Edmonton 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)

Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 1 (SO)

Toronto 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Islanders 4

Minnesota 6 Buffalo 2

St. Louis 2 Vegas 1

Dallas 4 New Jersey 3

Colorado 2 Columbus 0

Arizona 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

Florida at Boston (postponed)

---

NBA

Golden State 124 Houston 114

Oklahoma City 127 L.A. Clippers 117

---

