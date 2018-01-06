AEK, PAOK share lead of Greek league after big wins

ATHENS, Greece — AEK and PAOK enjoyed big wins on Saturday to share the lead in the Greek league.

Tassos Bakasetas scored a goal, assisted on another and gained a penalty in the first half to lead AEK to a 4-1 win at Panetolikos.

Bakasetas opened the scoring with a free kick in the sixth minute. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos converted the penalty Bakasetas gained in the 36th and Sergio Araujo scored off Bakasetas' pass in the 40th.

Helder Lopez added another goal with a long-range drive in the 60th before Vlad Morar scored a consolation with a penalty eight minutes later.

Djalma Campos and Aleksandar Prijovic scored two second-half goals each in PAOK's 5-0 home win over Levadiakos.

Leo Matos had opened the scoring in the first half.

Defending champion Olympiakos, two points behind AEK and PAOK, can regain the lead with a win at Larissa on Sunday.