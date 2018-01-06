Canada's Kingsbury extends World Cup win streak with moguls victory in Calgary

CALGARY — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won gold in the men's moguls competition Saturday at the Calgary Freestyle World Cup.

He finished ahead of Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd and Australia's Matt Graham for his 11th straight victory dating back to last season.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has earned 67 medals — including 46 gold — in 84 World Cup starts.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal won bronze in the women's competition.

Australia's Britteny Cox won gold and Perrine Laffont of France took the silver.