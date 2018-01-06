Crawford, Durston have five points each to lead Bandits over Roughnecks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Callum Crawford scored four goals and set up another and Jordan Durston had a hat trick and two assists as the Buffalo Bandits downed the Calgary Roughnecks 13-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Dhane Smith scored twice and set up three more and Kevin Brownell also had two goals for the Bandits (2-2). Justin Martin and Mitch Jones added singles. Jones had three assists for a four-point night.

Curtis Dickson led the Roughnecks (1-3) with four goals. Dane Dobbie had two goals and one assist and Dan MacRae and Garrett McIntosh rounded out the offence.