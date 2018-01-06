Ex-Germany star Lukas Podolski unveils kebab restaurant

COLOGNE, Germany — Former Germany, Arsenal and Bayern Munich star Lukas Podolski has unveiled a new project: a kebab restaurant in his longtime home city of Cologne.

News agency dpa reported that Podolski spokesman Sebastian Lange said about 1,000 fans turned up Saturday to the opening of Mangal Doener, some arriving more than five hours early.

Podolski runs the restaurant along with two co-owners. The player posed in front of a kebab and signed autographs.

Last year, the 32-year-old launched an ice cream parlour in Cologne.