Friday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Buffalo N.Y.
Gold-medal Game
Canada 3 Sweden 1
Bronze-medal Game
United States 9 Czech Republic 3
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 0
Detroit 4 Florida 2
Ottawa 6 San Jose 5 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Buffalo 3
Vegas 5 Chicago 4
---
AHL
Toronto 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)
Utica 5 Laval 2
Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 3
Hartford 3 Providence 2
WB/Scranton 4 Springfield 2
Rochester 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)
Binghamton 6 Belleville 1
Chicago 4 Manitoba 3 (OT)
Milwaukee 4 Iowa 3 (SO)
Texas 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)
Tucson 4 Ontario 3
San Antonio 2 Stockton 1 (SO)
San Diego 5 San Jose 0
---
NBA
Boston 91 Minnesota 84
Philadelphia 114 Detroit 78
Miami 107 New York 103 (OT)
Toronto 129 Milwaukee 110
Chicago 127 Dallas 124
San Antonio 103 Phoenix 89
Denver 99 Utah 91
Washington 102 Memphis 100
Portland 110 Atlanta 89
Charlotte 108 L.A. Lakers 94
---