Sports

Friday's Games

Friday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Buffalo N.Y.

Gold-medal Game

Canada 3 Sweden 1

Bronze-medal Game

United States 9 Czech Republic 3

---

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 0

Detroit 4 Florida 2

Ottawa 6 San Jose 5 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Buffalo 3

Vegas 5 Chicago 4

---

AHL

Toronto 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Utica 5 Laval 2

Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 3

Hartford 3 Providence 2

WB/Scranton 4 Springfield 2

Rochester 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)

Binghamton 6 Belleville 1

Chicago 4 Manitoba 3 (OT)

Milwaukee 4 Iowa 3 (SO)

Texas 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

Tucson 4 Ontario 3

San Antonio 2 Stockton 1 (SO)

San Diego 5 San Jose 0

---

NBA

Boston 91 Minnesota 84

Philadelphia 114 Detroit 78

Miami 107 New York 103 (OT)

Toronto 129 Milwaukee 110

Chicago 127 Dallas 124

San Antonio 103 Phoenix 89

Denver 99 Utah 91

Washington 102 Memphis 100

Portland 110 Atlanta 89

Charlotte 108 L.A. Lakers 94

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular