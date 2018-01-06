Giannis, Bledsoe help Bucks rally past Wizards, 110-103

WASHINGTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away late to beat the Washington Wizards 110-103 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo also had seven assists to help Milwaukee win for the fourth time in six games and snap Washington's four-game winning streak.

Khris Middleton had 20 points, and John Henson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks. Milwaukee guard Matthew Dellavedova was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Washington's Bradley Beal midway through the fourth quarter.

John Wall had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards, but shot 0 for 5 from the floor in the fourth. Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points on a night starting swingman Otto Porter Jr. sat out with a strained right hip.

Markieff Morris added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee closed the game on a 12-4 run. Antetokounmpo hit a running layup to put Milwaukee up for good, 100-99, then followed with a baseline jumper to stretch the lead to three with 1:44 left.

Bledsoe's step-back 3-pointer made it 105-101 with 1:17 to play, and Antetokounmpo's last jumper made it a five-point game before Middleton closed it out with a pair of free throws.

DOWN GOES BEAL

Dellavedova was ejected with 7:24 left after he wrapped his right arm around a driving Beal and brought him to the floor. A brief scrum followed as Beal rose in anger. Afterward, replays showed Beal's hand had made contact with referee Kevin Scott's throat as he charged at Dellavedova.

TIP INS

Bucks: Coach Jason Kidd elected to give G Malcolm Brogdon his 11th start of the season Saturday and bring G Tony Snell off the bench. ... Antetokounmpo has at least 20 points and five rebounds in 27 consecutive games. That's the longest such NBA streak since Shaquille O'Neal matched it during the 2000-01 season. ... The Bucks are 5-3 in the second of back-to-back games.

Wizards: Porter has missed four games this season. ... With 17 points, C Marcin Gortat hit double figures for the second time in three games after surpassing 10 points in only four of his previous 20 ... The Wizards dropped to 4-2 in the second of back to back games.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Close their two-game road at Indiana on Monday night.

Wizards: Continue their homestand Wednesday night against Utah.

