Kuzmina, Fourcade extend overall biathlon World Cup leads
OBERHOF, Germany — Anastasiya Kuzmina and Martin Fourcade extended their overall biathlon World Cup leads after winning pursuit races on Saturday.
Two-time Olympic champion Kuzmina, who won the women's 7.
Fourcade, the six-time defending champion, missed one target in prone shooting as he won the men's 12.
Boe's older brother Tarjei was 30.9 back in third, ahead of Norwegian teammate Emil Hegle Svendsen and Ukraine's Dmytro Pidruchnyi.
Fourcade, who won the sprint on Friday, stretched his lead to 552 points after 10 events with his third successive victory, ahead of the younger Boe on 514.
Kuzmina leads by 422 points after her fourth win of the season, ahead of Kaisa Makarainen on 375. The Finn was fifth in Oberhof.