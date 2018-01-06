Kuzmina, Fourcade extend overall biathlon World Cup leads

OBERHOF, Germany — Anastasiya Kuzmina and Martin Fourcade extended their overall biathlon World Cup leads after winning pursuit races on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic champion Kuzmina, who won the women's 7. 5-kilometre sprint on Thursday, followed up by winning the 10-kilometre pursuit in 30 minutes, 49.5 seconds despite two missed targets. The Slovak beat Italy's Dorothea Wierer by 1:04.4 and Ukraine's Vita Semerenko by 1:10.2. Both Wierer and Semerenko shot cleanly.

Fourcade, the six-time defending champion, missed one target in prone shooting as he won the men's 12. 5-kilometre race in 32:23.6, beating Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway by 6.3.

Boe's older brother Tarjei was 30.9 back in third, ahead of Norwegian teammate Emil Hegle Svendsen and Ukraine's Dmytro Pidruchnyi.

Fourcade, who won the sprint on Friday, stretched his lead to 552 points after 10 events with his third successive victory, ahead of the younger Boe on 514.