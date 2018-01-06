Sports

Michael Spacek's goal, assist leads AHL Moose in 4-3 win over Wild

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michael Spacek had a goal and an assist to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Brody Sutter, Patrice Cormier and Sami Niku also scored for Manitoba (25-6-4).

Gerald Mayhew, Justin Kloos and Kyle Rau replied for the Wild (15-12-9).

Moose goaltender Eric Comrie made 29 saves. Iowa's C.J. Motte stopped 22 shots.

Manitoba was 1 for 5 on the power play while the Wild were 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

 

