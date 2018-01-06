Padres trade infielder Yangervis Solarte to Blue Jays

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres sent infielder Yangervis Solarte to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for prospects Edward Olivares and Jared Carkuff, and also signed two pitchers.

The 30-year-old Solarte hit .255 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs in 128 games last season for the Padres.

San Diego re-signed right-handed pitcher Craig Stammen to a two-year contract, signed Japanese right-hander Kazuhisa Makita to a two-year deal, and designated infielder Jose Rondon for assignment.

The 33-year-old Stammen was 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA with 74 strikeouts and just 28 walks in a career-high 60 appearances for the Padres last season. He inherited a National League-high 55 runners and allowed just 14 of them to score, including only two with the bases loaded. In 289 career appearances with Washington and San Diego, Stammen is 28-27 with a 3.80 ERA.

Makita, also 33, was 10-4 with a 1.91 ERA the last two seasons with the Seibu Lions in Japan. The submarine-throwing pitcher was the closer for bronze medal-winning Japan in the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017, going a combined 2-0 with three saves.

The 21-year-old Olivares hit .269 with 17 home runs, 72 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 120 Class A games with Lansing and Dunedin. From Venezuela, he signed with Toronto as an international free agent in 2014.