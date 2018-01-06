Sports

Ryan Dzingel scores twice, Senators beat league-leading Lightning 6-3

Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith (15) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during first period NHL hockey in Ottawa, Saturday, January 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

OTTAWA — Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators beat the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Saturday.

The Senators have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13-16 after a come-from-behind 6-5 victory Friday night over the San Jose Sharks.

Matt Duchene, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators (14-17-9) as Craig Anderson made 45 saves.

Victor Hedman, Slater Koekkoek and Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning (29-9-3), who allowed six goals against for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third period, Stone picked up a Derick Brassard rebound to beat Vasilevskiy with the eventual winner at 10:44. Pageau and Dzingel scored insurance goals soon after. 

The Senators owned the first, but the second was all about the Lightning as they scored three goals to tie the game 3-3.

Hedman made it 3-1 just 26 seconds into the second as he pounced on a loose puck and beat Anderson with a wrist shot, and just over a minute later Koekkoek took a feed from Nikita Kucherov to score from the circle.

The tying goal came on the power play with Smith in the box for a roughing penalty and he paid for it as Gourde deflected Mikhail Sergachev's shot to tie it 3-3.

The Senators jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period.

Stone intercepted a pass and found Dzingel in the slot for the first goal of the game.

Just over one minute later Duchene jumped on a loose puck and got some help from the post to beat Vasilevskiy. Smith then deflected an Erik Karlsson shot at 17:04.

Notes: Three Senators reached milestones Saturday with Bobby Ryan playing his 700th game, Zack Smith his 500th and Mike Hoffman his 300th. D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch for the Senators for the second straight game. Forward Colin White was recalled from AHL Belleville to replace the injured Nate Thompson, who suffered a lower-body injury Friday night.

