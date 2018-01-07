Bergeron scores 4 goals for Bruins in 7-1 win over Carolina

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron had four goals and an assist, surpassing 700 points for his career while leading the Boston Bruins to a 7-1 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand assisted on all of Bergeron's goals and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who scored on their first two shots and led 5-1 after the first period. Boston also got goals from Riley Nash and Jake DeBrusk while improving to 8-0-2 in its last 10 games.

Anton Khudobin had 27 saves for the Bruins.

Jordan Staal scored a power-play goal for Carolina in the first period and Scott Darling stopped 23 of 28 shots in relief of Cam Ward, who was pulled after allowing two goals on two shots.

SENATORS 6, LIGHTNING 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and two assists to help Ottawa beat league-leading Tampa Bay.

Matt Duchene, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13-16. Craig Anderson stopped 45 shots.

Victor Hedman, Slater Koekkoek and Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning, who allowed six goals for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANUCKS 2, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored in the third period and again in the shootout, and Toronto beat Vancouver.

It's the second straight shootout win for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 2 of 3 shootout attempts after making 34 saves.

Brock Boeser scored in the second period and Sam Gagner in the third to put Vancouver ahead 2-0 before Matthews and Bozak brought Toronto back.

RANGERS 2, COYOTES 1, SO

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 37 shots through overtime and all three he faced in the shootout, Mika Zibanejad scored in the tiebreaker and New York beat Arizona.

Lundqvist stopped long-time former Rangers teammate Derek Stepan's shot on Arizona's last attempt of the shootout to seal New York's third win in five games, and seventh point in the last four.

Brady Skjei took a slashing penalty on Arizona's Clayton Keller at 1:29 of overtime, setting up a Coyotes power play. However, Arizona couldn't take advantage.

Jimmy Vesey scored the tying goal in the second period for the Rangers, who went to overtime for the fifth time in seven games.

PREDATORS 4, KINGS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Watson scored two goals, P.K. Subban added two assists and Nashville sent Los Angeles to its first regulation loss at home since mid-November.

Roman Josi and Scott Hartnell scored early goals and Pekka Rinne made 26 saves for the Predators, who wrapped up a three-game West Coast road trip with their first win.

Adrian Kempe, Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Kings, who lost their second straight. Los Angeles is 5-5-2 over the last month, falling out of first place in the Pacific Division.

STARS 5, OILERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Linemates Alexander Radulov, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin scored first-period goals within a span of 6 1/2 minutes, leading Dallas over Edmonton.

John Klingberg had a goal and two assists, and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for Dallas.

The Stars have won six of their past eight games. Edmonton has lost three of its past four and has been outscored 16-2.

Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal for the Oilers at 2:04 of the third period denied Ben Bishop his fifth shutout of the season.

AVALANCHE 7, WILD 2

DENVER (AP) — Carl Soderberg had two power-play goals, Nathan MacKinnon also scored with the man-advantage and added two assists, and Colorado beat Minnesota.

Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Bourque and Patrik Nemeth each scored in the opening period for the Avalanche, who pushed their season-best winning streak to five games. Tyson Jost added the final goal in a chippy third period and Jonathan Bernier stopped 34 shots while filling in for starter Semyon Varlamov for the second straight game.

Earlier in the third, emotions boiled over when Colorado centre Alexander Kerfoot bumped into Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the net. The frustrated Wild netminder then jumped on the back of Kerfoot and appeared to punch him in the head.

FLYERS 6, BLUES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers spoiled Brayden Schenn's return to Philadelphia with a victory over St. Louis.

Scott Laughton, Jordan Weal and Wayne Simmonds also scored, Jakub Voracek earned his NHL-high 41st assist and Brian Elliott made 28 saves against his former team in the Flyers' third win in four games.

Ivan Barbashev, Paul Stastny and Colton Parayko scored and Jake Allen made 33 saves in a sluggish performance by the Blues, whose three-game win streak ended.

FLAMES 3, DUCKS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored with 16 seconds left to lift Calgary over Anaheim.

Hamilton took a pass from Micheal Ferland and tucked a shot past John Gibson to give the Flames their third straight win.

Ferland and Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames, while Mike Smith made 27 save for his 17th win.

Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the third for the Ducks, who trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes. Gibson made 28 saves.

