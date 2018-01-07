France upsets Germany to win women's relay at biathlon WCup
OBERHOF, Germany — Justine Braisaz helped France to upset
Braisaz followed teammates Anais Bescond, Anais Chevalier and Celia Aymonier as they completed the
In difficult conditions featuring wind, fog and snow, the French team finished with one penalty and ten spares, while the Germans had two and 13, respectively.
The Germans had been unbeaten in six relays going back to last season.
Sweden finished third, ahead of Russia and Ukraine.
The men's team relay was taking place later Sunday.