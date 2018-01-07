Key lineman active in Panthers-Saints playoff clash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers each are getting starting offensive linemen back for their early round playoff matchup.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead and Carolina guard Trai Turner each had been listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC wild-card game after both were unable to play in their teams' regular-season finales a week earlier.

Armstead was limited in practice this past week as he worked his way back from a thigh injury that sidelined him last week at Tampa Bay. Turner is returning from a concussion that forced him out of three games.

Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil also is available to play after being listed as questionable with an illness Friday.

Panthers leading receiver Devin Funchess, too, is active as expected after being listed as questionable with a sore shoulder.

Also returning for New Orleans is rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has missed three games with an ankle injury.

Nearly all of the players deactivated were healthy scratches.

Among the Panthers' inactives are: centre Greg Van Roten, defensive end Zach Moor, offensive tackles Blaine Clausell and Amini Silatolu, cornerback Kevon Seymour, defensive end Charles Johnson and third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Inactive for the Saints are: defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE Kasim Edebali, offensive lineman John Fullington, centre Cameron Tom, receiver Austin Carr, running back Jonathan Williams and tight end John Phillips.

___