Lightning beat Red Wings 5-2, ending streaks for both teams
DETROIT — Dan Girardi scored and assisted on a goal in the first period before blocking a shot above the shoulders in the second period and leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 Sunday night.
Girardi assisted on Tyler Johnson's goal that put Tampa Bay up 2-0. Yanni Gourde and Nikita Kucherov restored two-goal leads in the second and third periods. Gourde added a second goal of the night late in the game, putting the Lightning ahead 5-2.
Louis Domingue stopped 34 shots for the NHL-leading Lightning, who avoided losing three straight for the first time this season.
Detroit had won a season-high four straight. Gustav Nyquist and Justin Abdelkader scored in the second and third period to pull the Red Wings within a goal.
Detroit's Petr Mrazek made 19 saves, filling in for Jimmy Howard, who was out with a lower-body injury.
NOTES: The crowd roared when Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman, a former Red Wing star, was shown on the videoboards in the third period. ... The Red Wings were 0 for 4 on the power play, including a pair of brief two-man advantages. ... Gourde had a Gordie Howe hat trick with two goals, assist and the first fight of his NHL career.
UP NEXT
Lightning: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.
Red Wings: Begin a bye, resting until playing Saturday at Pittsburgh.