OHL Roundup: Robertson hat trick leads Frontenacs over IceDogs 8-3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Kingston Frontenacs in an 8-3 rout over the Niagara IceDogs on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and two helpers for Kingston (20-13-6) and Sean Day, Linus Nyman and Brett Neumann also scored.

Danial Singer, Kirill Maksimov and Matthew Philip scored for the IceDogs (21-12-5). Maksimov was given a match penalty for check to the head at 8:00 of the third period.

Frontenacs goaltender Jeremy Helvig turned aside 30 shots. Niagara's Colton Incze combined with Stephen Dhillon for 26 saves.

Kingston went 4 for 6 on the power play. The IceDogs went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

GREYHOUNDS 7 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Morgan Frost scored twice as Sault Ste. Marie beat the Storm.

Barrett Hayton and Boris Katchouk had a goal and two assists apiece and Jack Kopacka, Hayden Verbeek and Ryan Roth also scored for the Greyhounds (34-3-3).

Alexey Toropchenko, Isaac Ratcliffe and Keegan Stevenson replied for Guelph (19-16-4).

BULLDOGS 3 WOLVES 2

HAMILTON — Brandon Saigeon scored the winner 6:12 into the third period as the Bulldogs edged Sudbury.

Matthew Strome and Nicholas Caamano also scored for Hamilton (25-9-6).

David Levin and Dmitry Sokolov supplied the offence for the Wolves (11-23-6).

BATTALION 6 KNIGHTS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau and Luke Burghardt each scored twice as the Battalion doubled up London.

Kyle Potts and Jesse Saban also scored for North Bay (15-19-6).

Sam Miletic led the Knights (22-15-3) with a pair of goals. Nathan Dunkley had the other.

SPITFIRES 4 67'S 3 (OT)

OTTAWA — Daniel D'Amico scored 2:36 into overtime to lift Windsor over the 67's.

Igor Larionov, Cole Purboo and Chris Playfair also scored for the Spitfires (22-13-3).

Austen Keating struck twice and Merrick Rippon rounded out the offence for Ottawa (16-19-4).

ATTACK 5 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Maksim Sushko and Alan Lyszczarczyk scored two goals apiece as Owen Sound defeated the Generals.

Daylon Groulx also scored for the Attack (16-16-6).

Matt Brassard and Kenny Huether scored for Oshawa (19-18-3).