Rosie DiManno: Shout out to Bozak in Leafs’ shootout win over Canucks

At precisely 7:16 p.m., January 6, 2018, Travis Dermott made his on-ice, in-game, NHL debut as a Toronto Maple Leaf.

Not the most important thing that happened Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre, of course. That would be Toronto prevailing 3-2 over the Canucks: second straight shootout win, second straight W in this nascent new year, with the team waist-deep into a crucial six-game homestand.

Tyler Bozak, hero in the shootout again as Toronto’s third sniper in the gimmick phase after Auston Matthews beat Jacob Markstrom between the wickets and Mitch Marner got stoned. At the other end, Freddie Andersen set aside two of three Canuck shooters, including hotshot rookie Brock Boeser.

By then, the game had worked up a head of steam. Which took a long time coming.

A character win. Though it shouldn’t have been this hard.

Still. A first-ever NHL point for Dermott, in his first-ever NHL game, assisting on the late third-period goal by Bozak that brought Toronto into a 2-2 tie. “It was awesome,” he gushed afterwards, of the whole bright-lights, big-city experience.

Not even the most eyeballs-on freshman among the players out there, was Dermott. That would have been rookie sensation Boeser, merely the top-scoring NHL freshman this year and top-scoring Vancouverite, by way of Burnsville, Minn. and the U.S. college program. Marquee matchup, as the encounter had been pumped, between last year’s Calder Trophy winner — Matthews — and the clear-cut favourite at the mid-point of 2017-18.

With last line change, Mike Babcock had the two young Americans — former world juniors teammates, two-thirds of a future U.S.A. Olympics troika, safe bet, once the NHL recovers its marbles and returns to the Games — going mano-a-mano, the Matthews unit head-to-head versus Boeser, Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner.

And, yup, Boeser came just as advertised. He got the better of Matthews, at least until the halfway point of the third period; got the better of the Leafs; got the opening goal; hit both post and crossbar in overtime in what many — certainly Boeser — believed to be the game-winning goal. Uh-uh. The Leafs, and especially Freddie Andersen, had dodged a Boeser bullet.

Then he took a penalty for slashing Jake Gardiner’s hands, a hack that couldn’t be ignored. The Canucks locked it down for two minutes, atypically terrific on the PK all night.

We will return to scoresheet matters momentarily. First, a scrapbook keeper for the aforementioned Dermott. Just because.

A memorable night for the 20-year-old Marlies call-up, elevated into the lineup in lieu of Andreas Borgman — who, coach Babcock was quick to assure, “never did nothing wrong.”

And even if he had, can’t blame Toronto’s back-end deficiencies — ranked a middling 14th in team D and casting about for stabilizing resolution on the injury-distorted blue line — on a Swedish import scrubeenie just three months into his own NHL career.

Up into pressbox purgatory, though, went healthy scratch Borgman while his replacement pulled a No. 3 jersey over his head — a good D-man integer, last worn hereabouts by the unlamented Dion Phaneuf, who inhabited it for six seasons. Another Leaf lifetime. The scowling Toronto bench boss’ parting-shot advice to Dermott, delivered through the media earlier in the day, on how to make a good first impression. “As long as I don’t notice him.”

Don’t make me see you. Don’t make me wince. Don’t make me regret. What a pleasure it must be, playing for Babcock.

Closer to puck drop, Babcock observed that doubtless the 21-year-old from Newmarket — his parents in the crowd, as damn well they should be — would be shaking in his skates during the warmup, during the lineup introductions, during the national anthem. Hard to tell, from a distance; mostly Dermott did the swaying thing along with the rest of the Leafs at the bench.

Dermott survived that first shift unscathed and safely invisible, thus drawing no coach’s wrath. Partnered with coach’s pet Roman Polak, Dermott was no more than an on-ice spectator to the most dramatic occurrence of the first period, watching Christopher Tanev collect his teeth off the ice after a Polak shot hit him smack in the mouth.

“First period I felt like I was pretty shaky,” he told a media scrum afterwards. “But that’s probably to be expected. I’m not mad about it. I’ll take those and learn and go forward.”

Dermott, summoned from the Marlies on Friday, only discovered upon arrival in the Toronto dressing room Saturday that, gosh-golly, he was dressing against Vancouver. “I looked at the sheet on the board and (it) had my number up there. Nobody told me directly but, honestly, I think it was better finding out on my own.

“My stomach dropped just like yesterday when I was told I was practising with the guys. Right when I saw it I was, like, ‘Wow, this is really happening.’ ”

A year ago, you will recall, the ongoing Leaf theme was wall-to-wall rookies, seven of them in the lineup usually, occasionally eight. They’ve all matriculated to sophomore status now, Borgman the only tender in the bunch now. So it was kind of sweet, going back to that all-agog sensation with a nouveau Leaf, trying to crack the big club, which is a whole lot tougher these days than it was last season.

The second-round draft pick suggested, well, it can’t be all that much more nerve-wracking, making an NHL debut compared to making an AHL debut, as he had last year. “You don’t dream of playing in the AHL, right? You dream of being here.”

Threw a few hits, at least, in a game dominated — if only in fits and starts, and for most of 60 minutes not on the scoreboard — by the Leafs. Except the truly awful Vancouver goaltending suddenly put some lead in its pencil, via Markstrom, who contended quite efficiently with the best Toronto could throw at him. Plenty of pressure from the Leafs but sporadic until the concluding 10 minutes of regulation.

Dermott actually had one foot back on the bench when Bozak drew the Leafs square on a play the rookie had started.

“I thought he did a really good job,” said Bozak, paying it forward for Dermott. “He skated well, moved the puck well, looked confident, looked NHL-ready. And I think he got a point too, so that’s awesome. I’m happy for him.”

Dermott was spectatin’ again during the yin-yang shootout, which he described as the most memorable part of his Game 1 as an NHLer. “That was thrilling. I was jumping up and down when we scored, when we made saves. That whole shootout was the experience of a lifetime, for sure.’’

For Bozak: Meh. That was his 17th goal in 43 shootout attempts.

For the Leafs: 4-1 in shootouts now after likewise seeing off the Sharks on Thursday.

Boeser broke the game’s cherry a tick under three minutes into the second period, beneficiary of an inept clearing pass by Connor Carrick, corralled at the Toronto blue line, Boeser snapping it short side past Andersen.

Morgan Rielly appeared to have tied it shortly afterwards on an innocent looking flutter-lob from the blue line that Markstrom mishandled, knocking it into his own net off the heel of his glove. Upon coach’s challenge and review, it was deemed to have been offside.

The Canucks, who arrived in Toronto on a 2-9-1 tailspin, have one of the worst penalty kills in the league, ranked 27th, but the Leafs could do zip with their four man advantages. It was the Canucks who pounced on a five-on-three chance — Polak invited to take a two-minute seat for tripping with Matt Martin already in the penalty box. Gagner put Vancouver up 2-0, from the Sedin twins, at 6:34 of the third

Less than two minutes later, at 8:23 of the third, Matthews came through just as commandingly as Boeser, getting behind the Vancouver defence and streaking hard to the net, accepting a tremendous feed at the edge of the crease from Hyman. That was No. 19 for Matthews, trailing Boeser by a three-spot.

“There wasn’t much going on in the first couple of periods,” Matthews later acknowledged. “I think we stayed patient, had some opportunities and capitalized. Definitely a big win for us.”

That 2-1 goal woke up a crowd that had fallen into the ho-hum doldrums, further smacking itself upside the head when Bozak, with his eighth, knotted the game 2-2 at 12:37, on his second attempt wrister.

A game that picked itself up off the mat for excitement quotient couldn’t be settled in regulation, couldn’t be settled in OT, couldn’t be settled with 36 shots a piece.

Back-to-back shootouts for the Leafs.

Back-to-back chops for Bozak.