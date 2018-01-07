Tom Schreiber's 12-point night helps Toronto Rock down Vancouver Stealth 24-7
LANGLEY, B.C. — Tom Schreiber had five goals and seven assists and Adam Jones had four goals and six helpers as the Toronto Rock downed the Vancouver Stealth 24-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.
The Rock led 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-1 at halftime.
Rob Hellyer equalled Schreiber's point output with three goals and nine assists, Kieran McArdle and Dan Craig each had hat tricks while Brett Hickey added a pair for Toronto (2-2). Reid Reinholdt, Billy Hostrawser, Sheldon Burns and Challen Rogers rounded out the offence with singles.
Logan Schuss had two goals and three assists for the Stealth (0-4) while Ryan Fournier, Peter McFetridge, Tony Malcolm, Evan Messenger and Corey Small added the others. Small also tacked on four assists for a five-point night.
Nick Rose made 33 saves for the win. Brodie MacDonald and Tye Belanger combined to stop 55-of-79 shots in defeat.