49ers hire former Raiders DC Ken Norton Jr. as assistant
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Raiders defensive
Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the move Monday. He says Norton will become an assistant coach for
Norton was fired as defensive
The Niners also said Johnny Holland will transition from linebackers coach to the team's run game specialist and outside linebackers coach, and Michael Clay will move from the strength staff to become an assistant special teams coach.
___
More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
All four victims of Nova Scotia fire younger than eight years old, relative says
-
New site helps travellers looking for cheap flights out of Halifax
-
Vicky Mochama: With Abdoul Abdi, we must make amends and give him citizenship
-
Private N.S. island remains unsold after eight years, despite $2.5M price drop