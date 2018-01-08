Barcelona record-signing Coutinho out injured for 3 weeks

BARCELONA, Spain — Philippe Coutinho officially signed with Barcelona on Monday but the club said his debut will be delayed by about three weeks because of a muscle injury.

The right leg injury was confirmed during the medical the player underwent in Barcelona before inking the deal worth up to 160 million euros ($192 million) — a record for the Spanish club.

The 25-year-old Coutinho had been playing regularly with Liverpool but missed the team's weekend match because of the injury.

The Brazilian player was being officially introduced to Barcelona fans on Monday, a day after the club announced the signing.